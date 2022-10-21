Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.27. 8,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.35.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.50.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

