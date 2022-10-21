Journey Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,799 in the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $98.99. 8,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,693. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

