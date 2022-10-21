Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,675 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 36,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $196,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 538,663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.93. 49,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

