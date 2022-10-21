Joystick (JOY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.36 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002502 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $2.37 billion and approximately $1.36 million worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.50872739 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $841,378.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

