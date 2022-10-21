JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target to GBX 510

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $810.00.

Shares of AVVIY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. 153,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,999. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Aviva has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.96.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

