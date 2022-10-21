JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $29.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $82,385.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,690.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,801 shares of company stock worth $1,455,846 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,803,000 after acquiring an additional 251,745 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 734,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,637,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 105,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after buying an additional 732,110 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.