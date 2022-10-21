JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) to Neutral

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.
Robert Half International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $79.84 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 3.1% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 50,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Robert Half International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
