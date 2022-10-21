JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 685

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 685 ($8.28) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.70) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.13) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 712.50 ($8.61).

The Sage Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:SGE traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 697.20 ($8.42). The stock had a trading volume of 3,080,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,113. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 587.20 ($7.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862.20 ($10.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 714.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 692.86. The stock has a market cap of £7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,490.00.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

