JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $130.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $116.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day moving average is $118.28. The company has a market cap of $340.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

