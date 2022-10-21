Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Lifted to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $29.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $4,583,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

