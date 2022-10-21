Kadena (KDA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $249.81 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00006575 BTC on popular exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $249.81 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kadena has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,047,245 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

