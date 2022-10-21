Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Buys C$40,509.75 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,509.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,535.75.

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:KEL opened at C$5.61 on Friday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$8.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$178.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEL shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.88.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

