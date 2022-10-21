Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €690.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €690.00 ($704.08) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($586.73) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($750.00) target price on Kering in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price objective on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price objective on Kering in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Trading Up 2.3 %

KER stock traded up €10.60 ($10.82) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €469.60 ($479.18). 317,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €499.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €505.53. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a one year high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.