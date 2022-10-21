Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $126.21 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
