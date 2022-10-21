Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $126.21 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth about $110,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

