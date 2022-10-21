KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

KeyCorp Stock Down 3.9 %

KEY stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

