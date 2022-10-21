Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Stock Price Up 1%

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.16) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.04). Approximately 22,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 33,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495 ($5.98).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

Keystone Law Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of £156.83 million and a P/E ratio of 2,380.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 522.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 584.84.

Keystone Law Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Keystone Law Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 5.20 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Keystone Law Group’s payout ratio is 74.76%.

In related news, insider James David Knight acquired 111,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £499,995 ($604,150.56).

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.