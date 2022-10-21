Kier Group (LON:KIE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.00

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.72), with a volume of 1168203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.90 ($0.75).
Kier Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £267.75 million and a PE ratio of 2,033.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Kier Group Company Profile
Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.
Read More
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.