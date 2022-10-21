KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.94

Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional Trading of KKR Acquisition Holdings I

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Acquisition Holdings I

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

