Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KNX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,919,000 after purchasing an additional 373,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,290,000 after acquiring an additional 87,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.