Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY22 guidance to $5.17-5.22 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,196. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,013,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 691.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 171,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.