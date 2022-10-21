Komodo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $509,911.00 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.28 million and approximately $509,911.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00273178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00085949 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00066109 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,300,480 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

