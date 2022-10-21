Konnect (KCT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $71,089.00

Konnect (KCT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $71,089.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Konnect has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

