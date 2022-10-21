Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 650,330 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,564,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,330 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Hayward worth $22,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAYW. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Hayward by 8,262.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after buying an additional 1,158,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,806,000 after buying an additional 707,727 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,185,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after buying an additional 504,053 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,341,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after buying an additional 428,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of HAYW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,738. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.21 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.