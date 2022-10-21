Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Jacobs Solutions worth $52,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $112.91. 5,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average is $128.45.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

