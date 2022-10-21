Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 839 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.92. 169,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.93.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

