Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.24. 66,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.82. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $130.52 and a 12 month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

