Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $8.37 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celanese worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,098. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day moving average is $123.12.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.63.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

