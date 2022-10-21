Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,448 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises about 1.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of CarMax worth $75,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 90.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 34,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,301. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

