Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,876 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $58,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $9.53 on Friday, reaching $132.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,241. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.26. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

