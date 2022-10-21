Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 17,711 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,711 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.40 on Friday, reaching $183.94. 44,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

