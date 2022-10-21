Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,329 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,060 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Autodesk worth $67,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Autodesk by 89.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Autodesk by 25.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 39.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Autodesk by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 217 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk Trading Down 1.1 %

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Autodesk stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.57. 12,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,611. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.