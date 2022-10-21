Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 472 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 138,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 163,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 24,413 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.10. 13,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.