Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 737 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VB traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,578. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

