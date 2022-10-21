Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Given New €112.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krones Stock Performance

KRNTY remained flat at $43.31 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 489. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. Krones has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $55.65.

Get Krones alerts:

About Krones

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.