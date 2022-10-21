Ladder Capital (LADR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:LADR opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 89.45 and a quick ratio of 89.45. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 987,995 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69,105 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

