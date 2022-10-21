Ladder Capital (LADR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.
Ladder Capital Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE:LADR opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 89.45 and a quick ratio of 89.45. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.69.
Ladder Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LADR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
