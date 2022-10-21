Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,474 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,286,000 after purchasing an additional 142,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

