Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,080 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

