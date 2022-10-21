Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 202 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

