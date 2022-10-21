Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average is $62.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

