Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 68.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Kroger by 5.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 7.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $42.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

