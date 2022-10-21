Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,937,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,047 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $238.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

