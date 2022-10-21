Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE NEE opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

