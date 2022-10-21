Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

NYSE:MRK opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17. The company has a market cap of $235.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

