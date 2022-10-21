Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $349,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,495,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after purchasing an additional 728,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $25.57 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.