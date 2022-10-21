Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVW opened at $58.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.