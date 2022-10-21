Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 24,328 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,328 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 120,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.45 ($6.58) to €6.70 ($6.84) in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.