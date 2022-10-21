Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88, RTT News reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research updated its Q2 guidance to $9.25-10.75 EPS.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $355.87 on Friday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

