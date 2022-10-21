Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $390.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $455.00 to $390.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $484.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $355.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.01. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 35.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

