Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $484.86.

Shares of LRCX opened at $355.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.01.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 35.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

