Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $404.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $429.00 to $404.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $484.86.

Shares of LRCX opened at $351.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $412.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 35.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

